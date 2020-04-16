Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommie Ricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommie Ricks

Tommie Ricks Obituary
Ricks
The funeral service for Tommie Ricks will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at the Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N Main St. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the mortuary 4315 North Main Street. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -