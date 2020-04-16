|
|
|
Ricks
The funeral service for Tommie Ricks will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at the Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N Main St. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the mortuary 4315 North Main Street. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020