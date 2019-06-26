Thornton

Tommie Wallace Thornton, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday June 24, 2019 in Jacksonville Florida. He was born in Palatka Fl. and attended the University of Florida where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and had a degree in Business Administration. He also met his wife there, and was married after graduation in Jacksonville, where they made their home. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Florida Gators all of his life. He worked for the Guaranty Life Insurance Company after graduation and retired from the company as a Vice President A wonderful Husband, Father and Grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 66 years,, Mary Knabb Thornton, his daughter, Mary Anne Thornton, his son Thomas E. Thornton, his grandchildren, Carrie Elizabeth Thornton Shoup and Drew Thomas Thornton. The family has chosen a private burial service at Oaklawn Cemetery, who is serving the family.

