Tommy Clarence Cochran Jr. Obituary
COCHRAN
Funeral services for Tommy Clarence Cochran Jr., 85, who passed away on March 31, 2019, will be held Thursday at 2:30 PM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Dr. Terry Gore officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Cochran was born in Opelika, AL and was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, FL. He was owner of T. C. Cochran Painting Co. Inc. A family business that has been around for 79 years and continues still today. He was a member of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, the late Joyce Marie Cochran, Survivors include his son, Bruce C. Cochran (Denise); 2 grandchildren, Brent Cochran (Jeni), and Kristy Owens; 3 great-grandchildren, Brittany Cochran, Teagan Cochran and Brady Owens.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
