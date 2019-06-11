Gonzales

It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Gonzales announce his passing on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 90.

Tony was born May 14, 1929 in Roy, NM to Jose Luis and Josefita Ornelas Gonzales an married Lita Jean Delgreco on July 15, 1950 in Alemeda, CA. After high school Tony joined the US Navy, where he was honorably discharged after 22 years of service attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He spent the next 20 years as an Equipment Specialist with the Department of Navy, retiring in 1988. Tony enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids at his house gardening and also his weekly golf games with his buddies at NAS Cecil Field.

Tony is survived by his children: Mary Ann Broome(Paul);Cathy Gonzales; Tony Gonzales Jr; Cindy Gonzales; Mark Gonzales(Ramona). Grandchildren: Carrie Thayer(Adam); Brooks Staats(Clinton); Mary Catherine Bush. Great grandchildren: Paige Goldy, Kinsley Thayer, and Hunter Staats. He is also survived by his sisters: Lugie Bustamante(John); Carol Higgins(Jim); Vera Welsh(Mike), and brother Jerry Gonzales. Tony is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Lita Jean, son Michael Gonzales, grandson Trippe Bush, sister Lucy Heit and brother Felix Gonzales.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Community Hospice (4266 Sunbeam Rd.); Sacred Heart Catholic Church (5752 Blanding Blvd.); and the VFW Post #7909 (6204 Blanding Blvd.).

A mass of Christian burial will be held 10AM at Sacred Heart on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Internment will be private. A celebration of Tony's life will take place on a future date at the VFW. Tony was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

