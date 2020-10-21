Hightower
Tony Larrell Hightower of Jacksonville, FL passed away on October 12, 2020, at the age of 70. Born in Tifton, GA, Tony was the middle child of Lavelle Hightower and Mildred Burke Hightower. He was the brother of Larry Lavelle Hightower and Debra Lynn (Hightower) Holmes. Tony along with his predeceased wife Mavis LaJean Rogers Hightower has 3 surviving children Tonyah Dawn Hightower Bellinger, Arron Shannon Hightower, Joshua Carl Hightower and 5 grandchildren Jozie Bellinger, Noah Bellinger, Emma Hightower, Brendan Hightower and Callie Hightower.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 24 at 11 am.
