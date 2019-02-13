FOX

Dr. Tony M. Fox passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville Florida 27 January 2019, after a brief illness.

Tony was born 4 February 1938 in Spalding, England. A military man both in England and America. Tony served in The Royal Air Force in England and as a Military Chaplin in the USA.

Tony started his career as a Registered Nurse in England and it continued for many years in the Bronx in New York.

Tony retired from Nursing and started in the ministry in Jacksonville, Florida where he served faithfully as the Associate Pastor at Coral Ridge Baptist Church for 27 years. Thus partially fulfilling a lifetime calling

Tony spent his life serving others as a Nurse, as a husband, father, and as a Baptist Pastor. He truly served his fellow man and carried out Gods commands. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Tony is survived by his wife Maria of the home, his daughter Erika Fox of England and has a predeceased son Anthony of England.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Maranatha Baptist Church, 2927 Leon Road Jacksonville Florida 32246 on 17 February at 2 pm by Pastor Jeff Stafford.