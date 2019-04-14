Services Hardage-Giddens 4300 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville , FL 32207 (904) 396-2522 Resources More Obituaries for Tony Rukab Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tony Rukab Sr.

Tony Rukab Sr., age 83, of Jacksonville FL, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in 1935 in Ramallah, Palestine. His family immigrated to America in 1940 and landed in New York, then relocated to Jacksonville in 1942.

He is survived by Aida Rukab, the love of his life and bride of 63 years, his children Joe, Joann (Meggen), Musa (Rula), Tony (Abeer), 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. His wife and children were more important to him than anything else on earth and he cherished them all with a burning passion.

He was patriotic to his core and expressed that patriotism in many ways. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 with the 101st Airborne and flew the American flag proudly off of his balcony every single day. He would often talk about how thankful he was for all the opportunities that America afforded him and his entire extended family. He was Past President and Lifetime member of the Ramallah American Club, a Member of the Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Captain's Club. In his younger years, he owned and ran a grocery store and later pursued a career as a real estate broker and commercial developer.

When he wasn't working, Tony loved to travel with his wife and friends by boat, or in their motorhome, around the country. He would often tell stories about his travels and the wonderful places he had seen and how proud he was of his beautiful America and its magnificent landscapes. In his younger years, he was an avid fisherman and loved to go boating with his children. His entire family has since developed a strong love of the ocean and all the joy it brings. In his later years, he grew to love the mountains of North Carolina and would spend as much time as he could at his cabin in Asheville.

We will all miss his booming voice that intimidated most, his huge heart, his teddy bear hugs, and the rough kisses from his scruffy beard. God Speed Dad! We love you!

The family will receive friends at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 6300 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, onMonday, April 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by the Trisagion prayer service, with the Very Reverenced Father Kamal Al-Rahil officiating. Funeralservices will be held onTuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church,followed by the interment at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Arrangements by Hardage -Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to either or the Ramallah Education Fund.