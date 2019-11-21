|
Swan
Tonya Leigh Moore Swan of Switzerland FL, beloved wife of her husband and best friend, Stephen Swan, passed away on November 15, 2019. Tonya was born in Newark, Ohio on June 18, 1984. She is survived by her parents Francis and Jean Moore, her sister Michelle Moore (Garth)of Mandarin, FL, Stephen's grandmothers; Ann Swan Perkins and Jewell Jobo, her aunts and uncles; Kay Hill of Granville,Ohio; Ann (Randy) Parker, James and Walter Bray of Maynard, AR Gary Moore of Little Rock, along with many cousins. She leaves behind her beloved pet poodle, Baby. Tonya attended Granville Elementary, Granville Ohio graduated from Bartram Park High School in 2002 and UNF with Honors in 2007. Tonya's legacy to the world is her generosity and kindness to people and pets. There will be Celebration of her Life November 30, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 at 3022 Blue Heron Dr. S, Jax FL. 32223
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019