Tacchi
Torello Fortunato Tacchi passed away Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. Torello was born in Tunis, Tunisia on January 15, 1940, to the late Marie and Albert Tacchi. He and his family immigrated to Chicago, Illinois in 1949. Torello graduated from Lane Technical High School and earned an AA degree from Wright Junior College in journalism. He and his father opened Midwest Motorcycle Imports in the early 60s and thus began his racing passion and career. Torello met Page Pitts through mutual friends and took her out on a blind date....on a motorcycle. Torello married Page four months later on September 28, 1968. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Elizabeth Page and Torello Orazio. In 1980 they moved to Jacksonville where Torello worked as a machinist/mechanic for Anheuser Busch until he retired in 2001. Torello also had a passion for flying. He was a licensed pilot and inspector. He flew for Angel flight, a charitable organization that provides free flights for ill patients. He was also a gifted craftsman and was building his own plane in his workshop He loved opera and the music of the 50s and 60s. Above all, he was dedicated to his family and to this country.
Torello is survived by his wife of 52 years, Page, his daughter Elizabeth (James) Bailey, son Torello Tacchi, his sisters Mirella Minnich, Rita Payne, his grandson James Bailey and granddaughter Ari Bailey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing pandemic, memorial services will be delayed until further notice. In lieu of flowers, Torello wished for donations to be sent to:
Bull Terrier Rescue of the Sunshine State
C/O D. Fischer
9835-16 Box #318
Lake Worth Road
Lake Worth, FL 33467
