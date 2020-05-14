Tracey Roden
Roden
Tracy Lee Roden, 52, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away May 12, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Tracey is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Charles Roden; her son, Charles Roden Jr. (Kaitlyn); her daughter Amanda Roden; and her grandchildren, Blane Roden, Landon Roden, Alaya Roden and Alena Roden.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 1:00 pm, at Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home, 127 Blanding Blvd, with burial to follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd. Please visit hardagegiddensrivermead.com to leave condolences for the family and for livestream links to attend Tracey's service virtually. Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home, 127 Blanding Boulevard, is proudly serving the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
MAY
16
Burial
Jacksonville Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
9042642481
