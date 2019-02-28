|
DAVIS
Mr. Tracy Devon Davis, Sr. (52) entered into rest on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., March 2 at the Southside COGIC, 2179 Emerson St., Bishop Edward Robinson, Sr., Pastor. Tracy will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., March 1 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., March 2 from 9:00am until hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019