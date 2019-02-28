Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Devon Davis Sr.

Obituary Condolences

Tracy Devon Davis Sr. Obituary
DAVIS
Mr. Tracy Devon Davis, Sr. (52) entered into rest on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., March 2 at the Southside COGIC, 2179 Emerson St., Bishop Edward Robinson, Sr., Pastor. Tracy will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., March 1 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., March 2 from 9:00am until hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now