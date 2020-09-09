Travis Mitchell

MITCHELL
Mr. Travis Renard Mitchell, Sr, born December 31, 1970 was called from earth to glory suddenly on September 1, 2020. Travis was one who enjoyed life with his children, family and friends. He was educated in the public-school system of Duval County, Jacksonville, Florida. Travis was a member of Saint Stephen AME Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Reverend Arthur Mitchell, Sr., and mother, Mrs. Mary Lee Mitchell. He will be greatly missed by his five children, fourteen siblings and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many devoted friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 5:00p.m. at James Graham Mortuary, 3631 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32209. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 3811 Moncrief Road West. You may also view the service through live stream on James Graham Mortuary Facebook Page and the 12th District Facebook Page. The Entombment will take place at the Restlawn Cemetery. Please note that facemasks and social distance is required. Temperatures will also be taken and COVID-19 PROTOCOL WILL BE IN PLACE. No one will be allowed who is not willing to adhere to the requested guidelines.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com