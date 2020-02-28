|
Stevenson
Trina Stevenson, of Jacksonville, died February 25, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jack Stevenson; siblings Vee Morgan-Burris & Emerson Lotzia; children Jennifer Dinkle & Phillip Stevenson; grandchildren Ethan Thomas & Leena Stevenson. Daughter in law Amanda Meade; Son-in-law Trae Dinkle; She was a medical administrator at Mayo Clinic for 22 years before retiring. She deeply loved her family and her dachshunds (Sancho, Kiki, Bo, Rusty & Toot). The family will be holding a private memorial service.
