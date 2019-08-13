|
SHERMAN
Funeral Services for Troy "Joe" Sherman, 78, Retired Pulpwood laborer, will be held on Sat., 11am, at Mt. Ararat MB Church Buddy Ave., Lake City, FL. Mr. Sherman's viewing will be held on Saturday, at the church from 9 AM until the hour of service. All flowers may be delivered to the church at that time.
Family members and friends are asked to meet at the home of Ms. Clora Bell Rains at 243 SE Lomond St., Lake City at 10:00 AM to form the procession.
Arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home 386-752 3566
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019