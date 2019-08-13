Home

Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ararat MB Church
Buddy Ave
Lake City, FL
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
home of Ms. Clora Bell Rains
243 SE Lomond St.
Lake City, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ararat MB Church
Buddy Ave
Lake City, FL
Troy "Joe" Sherman Obituary
SHERMAN
Funeral Services for Troy "Joe" Sherman, 78, Retired Pulpwood laborer, will be held on Sat., 11am, at Mt. Ararat MB Church Buddy Ave., Lake City, FL. Mr. Sherman's viewing will be held on Saturday, at the church from 9 AM until the hour of service. All flowers may be delivered to the church at that time.
Family members and friends are asked to meet at the home of Ms. Clora Bell Rains at 243 SE Lomond St., Lake City at 10:00 AM to form the procession.
Arrangements by Cooper Funeral Home 386-752 3566
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
