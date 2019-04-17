KING

Troy William King "Billy", 70, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Community Hospice following a brief battle with lung cancer. He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Beverly King; his son, Troy King (Jenny); two daughters, Brandi Comerford and Jennifer Anderson (Ross); four grandchildren: Austin, Shaina, Aidan and Saoirse; brothers: David (Diane), Robert (Darlene) and Alva; sister-in-law, Diane Gillespie (George). He is preceded by his father, Alva; mother, Francis; and son, Billy. He worked for 30 years, with JEA, as an underground cable splicer. He retired in 2003. As one of the first-generation surfers in Jacksonville, he surfed North Florida for over 50 years - his favorite surf break being the North Jetties. He was an avid freshwater and saltwater fisherman. He also loved the Lord and was an active member of Westside Baptist Church. He loved his family and enjoyed the simple things in life.

Funeral services will be held, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Westside Baptist Church, Teachey Chapel with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating followed by interment in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.