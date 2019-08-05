|
|
Storbridge
Truman R. Strobridge- The first Historian of the U.S. Coast Guard, author, military veteran, loving husband, father, and mentor, peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday, July 21st, as his wife Dottie held his hand and let him go with the angels. He was 91.
Born October 15th, 1927 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan to parents Roy and Ethel Strobridge. Truman served in the Philippines during World War II. He later earned degrees from Michigan State University, University of The Americas (Mexico) and American University (Washington, D.C.). Truman's greatest legacy was his contribution to the U.S. Coast Guards historian office, for which he received the Distinguished Public Service Award at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. in 2003. Truman authored many Books and Government Publications. Truman will be forever remembered by his dear friend and Co-Author Mr. Dennis Noble.
In his later years, Truman left his Arlington Virginia residence, retiring to the warm climate of Jacksonville Fl. It was here that he met and married Dottie. They cared for each other deeply. They enjoyed watching the wildlife frolic in the waterway behind their home, entertaining family and friends and walking their Maltese "Minnie".
Recently Alzheimer's disease crippled Truman's memory but not his loving nature. His dynamic spirit and love for people will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife Dottie, many beloved family members and friends.
Truman is preceded by his eternal wife Mary Strobridge and son Lance.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice and Carla Hill for their tender care.
The funeral service will take place Thursday, August 8th at 11 am with internment at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019