Belmont
Ute Hildegard Belmont (79) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Ute is survived by husband Richard, sons Alex and Chris, and grandchildren, Kennedy, Miles, and Hunter.
Ute devoted many years volunteering at the Mayo Clinic and attending regularly at Deermeadows Baptist Church. Ute was laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery on May 26 under the arrangements of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home Beaches Chapel.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.