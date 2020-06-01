Ute Hildegard Belmont
Belmont
Ute Hildegard Belmont (79) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Ute is survived by husband Richard, sons Alex and Chris, and grandchildren, Kennedy, Miles, and Hunter.
Ute devoted many years volunteering at the Mayo Clinic and attending regularly at Deermeadows Baptist Church. Ute was laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery on May 26 under the arrangements of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home Beaches Chapel.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
