USSERY
Memorial services for V. Conrad Ussery, 96, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church with Chaplain Brent Beaird officiating.
Born December 7, 1922, in Macon, GA to Lillie and Ewell Ussery, Mr. Ussery, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II; was retired top salesman from Remington Rand a division of Sperry Rand and was a member of South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his wife Mrs. Frances Owen Ussery of Jacksonville; two daughters, Cheryl Ussery (Alan Geoffrey) of Reading, PA and Diana Suzette Ussery of Jacksonville; two step-sons, William E. Owen, Jr. and Gene Calhoun; a step-daughter, Dena Calhoun Barton; three grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and a first cousin, James C. Williamson.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 20, 2019