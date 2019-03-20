Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Resources
More Obituaries for V. Ussery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

V. Conrad Ussery

Obituary Condolences

V. Conrad Ussery Obituary
USSERY
Memorial services for V. Conrad Ussery, 96, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church with Chaplain Brent Beaird officiating.
Born December 7, 1922, in Macon, GA to Lillie and Ewell Ussery, Mr. Ussery, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II; was retired top salesman from Remington Rand a division of Sperry Rand and was a member of South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his wife Mrs. Frances Owen Ussery of Jacksonville; two daughters, Cheryl Ussery (Alan Geoffrey) of Reading, PA and Diana Suzette Ussery of Jacksonville; two step-sons, William E. Owen, Jr. and Gene Calhoun; a step-daughter, Dena Calhoun Barton; three grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and a first cousin, James C. Williamson.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now