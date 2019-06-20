Henning

Valerie Joy Henning, 83, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 5, 1935 in Perth, Western Australia. She was our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She was the most loving, caring and amazing lady. There are no words to describe the impact she had on the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Brian Henning, aka Bruno; brothers, Geoff and Ken Metcalf; children, Karyn Jarvis (Bill), Lindsay Burbank (Billy) and Tracy Henning; seven grandchildren, Pamela and Chris Barr, Brian Wilson (Courtney), Brad Wilson (Kaytlan), Brittany Kubala (Josh), Chloe and Cameron Fromme; two step-grandchildren, Laura Sullivan and Hunter Burbank (Leslie); three great grandchildren, Stella, Julian and Maxwell Wilson; three step great grandchildren, Savannah, Jake and Jarrod Sullivan; and many nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Veronica Metcalf and her sister, Barbara Burrows.

A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be celebrated on Friday June 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to or the .

