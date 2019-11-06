Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Van Russell "Buddy" Millis Jr.

Van Russell "Buddy" Millis Jr. Obituary
Millis
Van Russell "Buddy" Millis, Jr., 90, was born on April 12, 1929 in Jacksonville, Florida and passed away on November 1, 2019.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. Inurnment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park in Jacksonville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to a .
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
