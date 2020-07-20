1/1
Vasciel "Rainey" Thornton
Thornton
Vasciel "Rainey" Thornton was born July 17, 1945, in Washington DC, raised in Jacksonville, FL, and transitioned in American Canyon, CA.
Rainey enjoyed reading, traveling, & recording family history. She regularly kept in touch with many family members and always was in the know regardless of the miles between.
Preceded in death by parents Mr. & Mrs. John & Consuello O. Christopher & sister Consuello I. "Togie" Christopher. She is survived by husband Tyrone "Deno" Thornton, daughters Carlita and Carla Thornton, grandson Felix Thornton-Moore, brother John Christopher Jr. (Jacquelyn), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Services will be held July 22, 2020, at 11:30 am care of Wiggins-Knapp Funeral Home, 524 Capital Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
