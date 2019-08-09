|
|
Sharpe
Vaughn Sharpe, 77, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville to the late Seibert and Marjorie Sharpe. Vaughn served in the U.S. Marine Corps reserves, attended Jacksonville University, and retired from SunTrust Bank with 38 years of service. He loved spending time with family and friends and attending UF Gator football games.
Vaughn is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathryn Sharpe; his children, Kevin Sharpe (Tiffany) and Erik Sharpe (Corrine); grandsons, Hayden and Jacob; granddaughters, Madeline and Loren; sisters, Nancy Sharpe and Ann Ginsburg (Norman); and brother, Gary Sharpe (Donna).
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16 at one o'clock pm at Celebration Church Midtown Campus, 10302 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville FL 32256, Pastor Bob Thyer officiating.
A private graveside service for family will be held at a future date at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd.
A special thank you to the caring team at Community Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation (CHPC Foundation), 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville FL 32257.
You may post words of comfort at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019