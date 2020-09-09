King
Velera 'Ann' Mayo King, 78, of Jacksonville, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born August 20, 1942 in Metter, Georgia, to the late William Turner mayo and Dorothy Frances Mayo. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Ann was a dedicated member of the Good News Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Michael Cribb of Jacksonville Beach, Brian (Debbie) Cribb and David Cribb, all of Callahan; sister Lynda Flurry of Mobile, Alabama; brother William 'Bill' Mayo, Jr. of Jacksonville; sister Patricia Adams of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held Saturday, September 12 at Good News Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Bailey officiating. The service will be live on the Good News Baptist Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to: Good News Baptist Church, 2600 St. Johns Bluff Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32246.
