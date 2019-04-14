BROWN

Mrs. Venus Watkins Brown passed away peacefully in a local hospice on April 10, 2019. A native of Waynesboro, Georgia, she spent most of her life in Jacksonville. Mrs. Brown was a faithful member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the choir. As a Centenarian, she received a national proclamation from President Barack Obama and a local proclamation from Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe E. Brown and son, Earl Thomas Brown. Survivors include her son, Kenton Brown (Debra); 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Venus Watkins Brown will be held 11AM, TUESDAY, April 16, 2019 at her church, with Rev. Will H. Simmons, Pastor, officiating. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary