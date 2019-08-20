|
|
Cogdell
Vera M. Cogdell, a resident of Jax, FL passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. Mrs. Cogdell leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Darin B. Cogdell of N.C., Freddie L. Cogdell and Anthony A. Cogdell of Jax, FL; granddaughter, Shinikia Cogdell of Jax, FL; brother, Anthony Cruel of Jax, FL; sister, Evangeline Smith of Jax, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 5 -8 pm at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019