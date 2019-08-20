Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Cogdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Cogdell

Add a Memory
Vera Cogdell Obituary
Cogdell
Vera M. Cogdell, a resident of Jax, FL passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. Mrs. Cogdell leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Darin B. Cogdell of N.C., Freddie L. Cogdell and Anthony A. Cogdell of Jax, FL; granddaughter, Shinikia Cogdell of Jax, FL; brother, Anthony Cruel of Jax, FL; sister, Evangeline Smith of Jax, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 5 -8 pm at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now