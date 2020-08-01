1/1
Verdell Copeland
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verdell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Copeland
Funeral service for Mrs. Verdell Copeland will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She was a member of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Monday, August 3, from 3:00PM-6:00PM. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC. 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved