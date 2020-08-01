Copeland
Funeral service for Mrs. Verdell Copeland will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She was a member of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Monday, August 3, from 3:00PM-6:00PM. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC. 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
