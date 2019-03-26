Florida Times-Union Obituaries
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Verdella Kendrick Reed Obituary
REED
A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Verdella Kendrick Reed will be held 11AM, THURSDAY, March 28, 2019 at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, where she held faithful membership, Rev. David A. Lattimore, Jr., Pastor, officiating. Mrs. Reed passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, she attended Stanton Senior High School. Other affiliations include Usher Board #2, Secretary of District #5 for many years, Love & Goodwill Society of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Kendrick and Rosella Albertie Kendrick; husband, Willie Reed, Jr; son, Willie James Reed; grandson, Jeffery L. Reed; great granddaughter, Jamia T. Reed; sister, Essie Howard; brother, Robert Kendrick; and. Survivors include her children, Kenneth Reed, Ms. Patricia Reed Oates, Ms. Cynthia Reed, Jerome Reed (Marilyn), Frederick Reed, Iris Reed Butler (Kevin), Lorenzo Reed and Mrs. Christina Reed Johnson (Dwayne); stepson, Anthony Richardson; sister, Mrs. Mellnease Rhim (Rev. Dr. H.T.); daughter-in-law, Ms. Patricia Ponder Reed; brother-in-law, Joe Butler; sister-in-law, Peggy Reed of White Oak, GA; aunt, Mrs. Mary Heard and Ms. Mildred Littles; a number of other relatives and close friends. Mrs. Reed will rest in the mortuary for visitation WEDNESDAY from 5PM until 7PM and at her church Thursday from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019
