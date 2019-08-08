|
Bennett
Verlon (Tom) Bennett 85 passed away on July 25. After a valiant 14 month battle with cancer, Tom passed away at home with family members at his bedside. He was retired from the City of Jacksonville Public Works Department. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Barbara, daughter Verline, sons Albert (Wanda), Lance (Theresa), stepdaughters Renee Lybrand (Clement), Suzanne Richards (Mike), sisters Deloris Gaffney (George) and Guelda Wise, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Travis and stepson Barry Davis.
A military committal service will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery located at 4083 Lannie Rd on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 am. Reception and luncheon will follow immediately at The Lannie Road Baptist Church located at 5998 Lannie Road
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019