Home

POWERED BY

Services
Committal
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
the Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Rd
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
The Lannie Road Baptist Church
5998 Lannie Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verlon Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verlon "Tom" Bennett

Add a Memory
Verlon "Tom" Bennett Obituary
Bennett
Verlon (Tom) Bennett 85 passed away on July 25. After a valiant 14 month battle with cancer, Tom passed away at home with family members at his bedside. He was retired from the City of Jacksonville Public Works Department. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Barbara, daughter Verline, sons Albert (Wanda), Lance (Theresa), stepdaughters Renee Lybrand (Clement), Suzanne Richards (Mike), sisters Deloris Gaffney (George) and Guelda Wise, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Travis and stepson Barry Davis.
A military committal service will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery located at 4083 Lannie Rd on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 am. Reception and luncheon will follow immediately at The Lannie Road Baptist Church located at 5998 Lannie Road
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verlon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.