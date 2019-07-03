LaFaye

Vernon "Al" LaFaye passed away Friday, June 28th, 2019 at Community Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Verne LaFaye and his brother Reginald LaFaye. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary LaFaye, daughter Donna (Lon Allworth) LaFaye and Marcie Jones. Three grandchildren Kayla (Charlie) Cook, Kristina (Devin) Thomas and Hunter Jones who thought of "Papa" as a father and two great grandchildren, Colton Cook and Carson Jones. He's also survived by two sisters Georgia Norton and Della Moss.

After serving in the Marine Corp, he married and got an accounting degree from Jacksonville University. In 1966 he was a founding partner of Davis, Presser and LaFaye which later became LaFaye, Brock and Associates (LBA). Al was a founder and board member of several Jacksonville banks including Enterprise Bank, Compass Bank, Mercantile Bank, and American Enterprise Bank. Al was an advocate for the accounting profession. He became membership director of BKR International, one of the top ten global accounting associations. Al was active in many charities giving generously of his time and talent to organizations and committees.

Al was devoted to his family, his community, and his career. He loved University of Florida Gator football and basketball, and was a longtime season ticket holder. He liked to play golf and tennis and vacation with his family in Daytona Beach.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12th from 6-8 p.m. and the memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery, at the Legacy Lodge Event Center, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida, 32207

In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's name may be sent to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257 or a .

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 7, 2019