DONALDSON
Vernon R. "Jake" Donaldson, age 91, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth of 59 years. Jake is survived by daughters Teri (Alan) Pappas, Toni Lewis and son Randy (Justine) Donaldson. Also survived by sister Ethel Mast and brother Wayne (Rita) Donaldson. Jake also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 Edgewood Dr, Jacksonville 32219.
Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave. 904-768-2596.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 20, 2019