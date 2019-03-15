|
|
DIXON-CARSWELL
Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Veronica Dixon-Carswell will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 6901 N Main St, Dr. Eugene White, Pastor.
She is survived by children, Kevin Sr. (Lakiesha), Glenn Sr., Raymond, Terrell, Fern (Jacob), Sheila (Richard); 22 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. No Public Viewing (Request of Deceased). Interment in Restlawn Memorial Park. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 15, 2019