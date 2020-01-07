|
Vertie Virginia Smith (94) of Jacksonville, FL, passed peacefully on January 4, 2020. Vertie and her family resided in Baker County, Florida for 42 years and she has lived in Jacksonville, Florida for the past 17 years. Vertie was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 5, 1925. She was married and sealed to her loving husband Belmont Purdy Smith, in Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. Vertie is preceded in death by her husband, Belmont Purdy Smith, Sr. and her parents, Alexander and Amanda Smith. Vertie loved traveling, dancing, children, grandchildren, and family. Vertie is survived by her children, Norma Smith Owens, Jimmy Monroe Smith, Sr., Paula Smith Diquattro, Roma Smith-Solberg, Belmont Smith Jr. (deceased), Randy Lee Smith Sr., Yvonna Ray Smith, and Rebecca Smith Larson Bruce. She has 46 grandchildren and 130 great-grandchildren. Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221. Funeral services will be held, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5100 Firestone Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210 followed by graveside services at Smith/Daniel Cemetery, 5082 Smith Cemetery Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020