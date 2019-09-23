|
|
HUDSON
Mrs. Vestal Hudson, 99, went home to be with her Lord on Friday evening, September 20, 2019. Vestal was born in Dekalb County, Alabama and had lived in Jacksonville for many years. She was a faithful member at Restoration Church and loved the Lord and her family. Vestal was a member of the Jacksonville Gem & Mineral Society and was a daycare teacher for many years. Preceding in her death are her husband of 56 years, George Hudson; 5 sisters: Bertha, Bernie, Lillian, Ruby and Evelyn and 1 brother: Carl. Surviving family include 3 loving and devoted children: Mike Hudson, Ann Kopecinski and Lynda Earnest; 8 grandchildren: Penny, Charlie, Suzy, Michael, Brad, Timothy, Rebekah and Sarah; 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great granddaughters. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Restoration Church, 1677 Southside Blvd with Pastor John Morgan, officiating. Her family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. Peeples Family Funeral Homes (www.pffh.com) is serving the Hudson Family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019