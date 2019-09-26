|
HAYES
Vickey Lynn Hayes passed away on September 22, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Assembly of Love and Faith Church, 1826 McMillian Street. Vickey will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on TODAY from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019