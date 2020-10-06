STILES
Vicki Ann Archer Stiles, born December 10, 1953 in Vinita, OK, passed away on September 26, 2020.
She is survived in death by her son, Scott Stiles and his wife, Kimberly, and their children, Brett, Summer, and Cameron; her daughter Devon Stiles Kurnellas and her husband, Anthony, and his daughters Anna and Sarah; her aunt, Kay Stockbridge; and her cousins Jason Stockbridge and Anna Stockbridge Tupper; and close friends Phill and Fonda Cooper, Shirley Dickinson, Nancy Roemer, and Jake, Cheryl, and Lilli Kirkland.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Archer, and her mother, Patty Jo Meadows Archer.
She graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She worked for the State of Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration from 1991 until she retired last year.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home located at 3600 Third Street South in Jacksonville Beach, FL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vicki's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made in her name to The American Cancer Society
