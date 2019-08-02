|
Pope
Vickie Elise Pope, Nana to her grandchildren, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, July 21st at the age of 66. She was in the comfortable care of Community Hospice at the Hadlow Center. Born in Jacksonville on December 25th, 1952. A veteran dispatcher of the Jacksonville and Clay County Sheriff's offices. She was predeceased by her husband George Clayton Pope. She is survived by her son Ashley Brian Pope, his wife Jen Wills Pope, and their 3 boys Logan, Mason, and Gabriel; her son Kenneth Wade Pope; and her son David Hart Pope and his wife Delia Lucero Pope; her mother Cynthia Kimsey as well as a brother, and sister.
A private family service will be held at a later time.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019