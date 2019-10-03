|
|
Brown
In loving memory of Vickie Lynn Brown, "Successful people are not gifted; they just work hard, then succeed on purpose". Etched into our hearts and minds, a legacy will always live on in the stories shared about Vickie. Born in Clio, MI, she was a Soulmate, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Nana, Aunt, and Friend. She was devoted to her family. A confident hard worker, with a funny personality, who was feisty at the right times. The family loved her more then words could ever express. Vickie passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. Survived by her Soul Mate Teresa A. Foster, mother Andrea Brown, father Harley Brown, mother-in-law Judy Smith and father-in-Law Ray Smith, 2 daughters Maelynn Nolan and Ariniko O'Meara, and their husbands and children. She had an exceptional bond with Cameron Nolan, was proud of her nephew Harley brown, also had a brother Aaron Brown, and niece Lily.
She worked in Hospitality and management, along with many other jobs and ended with Wal-mart. Saying she was a hard worker would be an understatement. She loved being in her garden with her soulmate and spending time with the family pets whether it was their dog, cats or chickens. There will be a service Oct. 5 at 12pm at her daughter's house.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019