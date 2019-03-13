PAPA

Victor Harry Papa, 93, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Victor was born on December 11, 1925 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary; three siblings, Louie, Oscar and Mary. He was also predeceased by his wife and best friend, Evelyn Papa; and his son, Victor Harry Papa Jr. He is survived by his son, Roy (Gail); and the loves of his life, his granddaughters, Kristen and Jordan (Renee). He also leaves behind his dear niece, Judith, as well as many family friends, fellow Masons and Shriners.

The following was composed by dad many years ago:

VICTOR PAPA - A Jacksonville native, attended local school and graduated from Landon High School. Entered US Navy Air Force during WWII and was assigned to Carrier Aircraft Service Unit as an Aviation Ordnanceman and Gunner. When discharged, received a football scholarship to Mississippi State. Played two years, transferred to University of Tulsa when Coach Weaver became Coach. I completed my college football career and earned my degree. I met, Evelyn my wife, in Tulsa. We have two sons, Vic and Roy. Both are Masons and Shriners. They graduated from Florida State. Also two grandchildren graduated from Florida State.

My first coaching position took me back to Landon High School. I was head coach and athletic director at Forrest High School and retired from Ft. Caroline Jr. High School. I was the District Director of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association and President of the Gateway Conference. Past Potentate Robert Ballintine asked if I could form a Football Shrine Bowl. I did - First teams were picked from North and South Florida. Due to expense, we chose to pick from Local Northern High Schools for twenty years, which I was Executive Director of Imperial Athletic Committee and Imperial Aid. On August 18, 2009 I resigned. ~ Thanks to all committee men for a job well done.

Yours in faith, Victor Papa

Victor was received and admitted a Noble of Morocco Temple on November 19, 1966. Vic served many capacities, serving the world's greatest philanthropy. From co-founder of The Cartoon Capers as the Jolly Green Giant to chief aide for many potentates. This was his passion and love to assist with the goal of providing the highest quality care to children.

Victor had many passions in life. As an Athletic Director and Coach, his mentoring will always be special to the many young lives he influenced. Vic was an avid quail hunter with his bird dogs. Vic and Evelyn loved to travel with family and friends. Stops along the way included England, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Morocco, Brussels, Germany and the Netherlands. He also had the time to visit and enjoy all 50 states of America. Big Vic had a wonderfully fulfilled life.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Hardage- Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, followed by interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Rd.

Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. (904) 737-7171. Please Sign the guestbook at www.harda egiddensoaklawnchapel.com Please Sing the Guestbook @Jacksonville.comk Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary