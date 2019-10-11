|
|
Dobrescu
Victoria Dobrescu, 96, St. Augustine, died October 10, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with her family at her side. She was born in Jilavele, Romania and grew up in Bucharest. She was a loving wife and mother. She also was a great cook, loved to crochet, and was very hospitable. She moved to the United States in 2001 to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Stafford, VA and later moved to Florida in 2010.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
Funeral services and burial will be held in Fredericksburg, VA under the direction of Covenant Funeral Services, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
Those wishing to send flowers please have them sent to Covenant Funeral Services.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicolae Dobrescu and a Grandson Alexander O'Neill.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anastasia and Joseph Long, St. Augustine; son, George Dobrescu, Alexandria, VA.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019