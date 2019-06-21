|
|
Estes
Victoria Young Estes, age 69, passed away June 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Victoria was born on October 2, 1949 in Corbett, Oregon to Luther and Ellen Young. She was a member of Ortega Presbyterian Church. Victoria was loving spouse, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Victoria is survived by her husband of 38 years, Clifton Estes; three daughters Angela Marcott (Mark), Melody Blythe, and Candace Faulkner (Tim Russell); and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ortega Presbyterian Church, 4406 Longfellow Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32210. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 23, 2019