Victoria "Vic" McBride, 56, of Green Cove Springs, FL passed away July 23, 2020. Born on November 20, 1963, in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late Howard Roger Barrett and Lois Ferguson. Vic was a long-time resident of Green Cove Springs. Victoria graduated with her bachelor's in journalism from Marshall University and graduated with her master's in Corporate Real Estate from CoreNet Global. Victoria has also acquired her Florida Real Estate and Broker licenses.
She enjoyed outdoor sports, riding jet skis, camping, and RVing. She dearly loved animals and helping people.
She is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, John Ferguson; brother, Howard Roger Barrett and cousin, Judy Lagemann.
Victoria is survived by her husband, Doug Underwood; aunt, Joyce Hazelett (Chuck); and nephews, Jonathon B. Lagemann and Josch Rowe.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 - 11:00 am, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Broadus-Raines Chapel. Funeral service will follow, starting at 11:00 am with Fr. Ken Herzog officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SPCA, https://www.aspca.org/
