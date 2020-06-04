Porter
Victoria Ann Rivera Porter, 59, passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born in Agat, Guam and was very active at her church, St Luke's Catholic Church. Ms. Porter is survived by her 7 siblings: Joseph DC Rivera, Ricardo C. (Brigida) Rivera; Rudolph C. Rivera; Peter T. (Patricia) Rivera, Charles V. (Marilyn) Rivera; Julia R. Rivera and Norma L.R. (Larry) Pillman; many nieces and nephews; 2 special friends: Pam (Kenny) Austin and Helga Hamilton; and a host of extended family and friends. Memorial Mass will be held 11 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Lukes Catholic Church, 1606 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32068 with Father Andy Blaszkowski officiating. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Victoria Ann Rivera Porter, 59, passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born in Agat, Guam and was very active at her church, St Luke's Catholic Church. Ms. Porter is survived by her 7 siblings: Joseph DC Rivera, Ricardo C. (Brigida) Rivera; Rudolph C. Rivera; Peter T. (Patricia) Rivera, Charles V. (Marilyn) Rivera; Julia R. Rivera and Norma L.R. (Larry) Pillman; many nieces and nephews; 2 special friends: Pam (Kenny) Austin and Helga Hamilton; and a host of extended family and friends. Memorial Mass will be held 11 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Lukes Catholic Church, 1606 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32068 with Father Andy Blaszkowski officiating. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.