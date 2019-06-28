Puleo

Dr. Vincent Puleo, 92, passed away peacefully at home June 25, 2019. Born in New York City November 8, 1926 and raised in Tampa, Florida. He was a graduate of University of Florida and Emory College of Dentistry after which he practiced 31 years on Jacksonville's Westside.

Vince is survived by Rose Perricone Puleo, his wife of 69 years, 5 children, Rhoda Janz (Fred), Cynthia Sikes (Andy), Susan Barock (Tim), Rebecca Craig (Don), Christopher Puleo (Cristy), 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and the Fraternal Organization of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree.

Vince was a sports enthusiast and as a young man played second base for the softball world champion Clearwater Bombers. He also enjoyed bowling and coaching his children's ball teams. After his retirement he could usually be found on the golf course at the Ponte Vedra Club. He loved to dance with Rose and their fancy dance moves would clear the dance floor.

He was a loyal friend, quick with a joke and loved to meet new people. Vince will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on July 6, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 455 1st Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care of NE Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or .

