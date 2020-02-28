|
|
Gebert
Violet Gebert, age 89, died peacefully on Sunday 2/23/20 in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by loving family.
Vi was born August 2,1930 in Chicago, Illinois and met her first of three husbands, Chet Gebert, at the University of Minnesota. She earned a Master's Degree in English and Drama from Moorhead State College and spent over 20 years in the Moorhead Public School system before retiring to the Texas/Mississippi/Florida coasts.
Vi was a Bronze Life Member of the American Contract Bridge League and was inspired to write poetry as a means of coping with her chronic breathing issues.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents Anna and Everett Kallman, brother David Kallman and her firstborn daughter, Laureen Gail Gebert.
She is survived by three daughters: Valerie Gebert, Kimberly Stephens, and Peggy Adamick; three grandchildren: Christopher Stephens, Danielle Rose Arviso, and Colton Adamick and two great-grandchildren: Caine and Paisley Stephens.
Donations can be made in her memory to the
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020