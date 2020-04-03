|
Newman
Virginia Augusta Downs Newman passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 at the age of 90. "Ginny" was born on October 12, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland. She and her husband, William E. Newman, Sr., are residents of Camellia at Deerwood in Jacksonville, Florida. Virginia will be interred at Jacksonville Veterans' Cemetery in a private service. A memorial service will be held at later date and arranged by Peeples Family Funeral Homes, 14165 N. Main Street.
