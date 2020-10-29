Collins
Virginia "Faye" Collins- February 28, 1935 - October 25, 2020
Faye was born in Adel Georgia, the daughter of Millard "Red" and Sarah Roberts. She graduated from Cook County High School before moving to Jacksonville, Florida.
She married the love of her life James Allen Collins Sr. on October 29, 1955. She leaves behind sons James Allen Collins Jr. (Naomi), Dennis "Mitch" Collins (Cheryl), and Roy Collins (Tracy). Grandchildren, Kaleigh Bocher (Joseph) Emily, Chadwick Sr. (April) and Natalie. Great-grandchildren, Addison, Owyn, and Chadwick Jr. As well as her sister Louise Mc Kinney of Adel Georgia. She was loved by many nieces and nephews 'and longtime friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Allen Collins Sr., her sisters Betty Jean Roberts, Golie Sizemore, and brother-in-law's Daniel McKinney and Alton Sizemore Sr.
She worked as a school bus operator and then as a JTA bus operator for more than 30 years. She won many awards with JTA for driving and safety.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at Restlawn Memorial Park 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr. Jacksonville FL 32208
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to your favorite charity
.
