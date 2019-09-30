|
Virginia Davis Cunningham (Ginny) 81, passed away on September 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 18,1938 in Newport, AR, Ginny attended Holy Angels Academy for Girls in Jonesboro, AR as well as Arkansas State University where she was a member of AOPi sorority. In the 70's, Ginny recruited for Christian Brothers and Sienna Colleges in Memphis,TN. She also worked in advertising and marketing for two Jacksonville Radio stations. In the 80's, she was with Prudential Bache Securities. Later she spent 25 years working with her husband at his business, EMD, Inc. Ginny was a loving Mom to her fur babies,Toby and Chloe and "Grandpawrent" to Chester, Gracie and Sophie. She adored bunnies, playing cards and playing the piano. She was an avid Florida Gator and followed the football team to many venues. Ginny was predeceased by her parents William and Katherine Davis of Jonesboro, AR. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Heard; her devoted daughter, Leslie Cunningham Layton (Charles "Boog"); her brother, Father Richard Davis; her sister Carol Johnson (Aden); and many nieces and nephews. A chapel service is scheduled for October 9, 11:00 a.m., at Corey Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesary Blvd. Graveside service to follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ginny's memory to: UF Foundation, ALS Research, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610. Designate "Ginny Cunningham ALS Research" on the memo line.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019