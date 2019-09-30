Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginny" Cunningham


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Virginia "Ginny" Cunningham Obituary
Cunningham
Virginia Davis Cunningham (Ginny) 81, passed away on September 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 18,1938 in Newport, AR, Ginny attended Holy Angels Academy for Girls in Jonesboro, AR as well as Arkansas State University where she was a member of AOPi sorority. In the 70's, Ginny recruited for Christian Brothers and Sienna Colleges in Memphis,TN. She also worked in advertising and marketing for two Jacksonville Radio stations. In the 80's, she was with Prudential Bache Securities. Later she spent 25 years working with her husband at his business, EMD, Inc. Ginny was a loving Mom to her fur babies,Toby and Chloe and "Grandpawrent" to Chester, Gracie and Sophie. She adored bunnies, playing cards and playing the piano. She was an avid Florida Gator and followed the football team to many venues. Ginny was predeceased by her parents William and Katherine Davis of Jonesboro, AR. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Heard; her devoted daughter, Leslie Cunningham Layton (Charles "Boog"); her brother, Father Richard Davis; her sister Carol Johnson (Aden); and many nieces and nephews. A chapel service is scheduled for October 9, 11:00 a.m., at Corey Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesary Blvd. Graveside service to follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ginny's memory to: UF Foundation, ALS Research, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610. Designate "Ginny Cunningham ALS Research" on the memo line.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.