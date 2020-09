DriggersVirginia M. Driggers, 92, of Jacksonville, FL passed away September 21, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on March 3, 1928. Ginny graduated from Central High School and had a career in finance for Norwest Financial. She was a member of Arlington Congregational Church and was also in Eastern Star. Ginny is survived by her 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207 is serving the family. A graveside service will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:30pm at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com