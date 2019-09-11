|
Hart
Funeral services for Virginia Lee Hart, 92, who passed away on September 3, 2019, will be held Thursday (TODAY) at 11:00 AM in St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 1735 Lenoid Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218 with The Rev. Stephen Mazingo officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Mrs. Hart was born in Brunswick, Georgia and was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida. She was a charter member of St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church. She loved her family so much and enjoyed reading. She did not like Mimes or Unicycles. She was preceded in death by her son the late, Paul L. Gearen. Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Donald R. Hart. 3 daughters, Susan Gearen Collins, Sally Bennett (Mike), and Patricia Lanier (David); 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019