Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
For more information about
Virginia Hart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church
1735 Lenoid Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Hart


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Virginia Hart Obituary
Hart
Funeral services for Virginia Lee Hart, 92, who passed away on September 3, 2019, will be held Thursday (TODAY) at 11:00 AM in St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 1735 Lenoid Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218 with The Rev. Stephen Mazingo officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Mrs. Hart was born in Brunswick, Georgia and was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida. She was a charter member of St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church. She loved her family so much and enjoyed reading. She did not like Mimes or Unicycles. She was preceded in death by her son the late, Paul L. Gearen. Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Donald R. Hart. 3 daughters, Susan Gearen Collins, Sally Bennett (Mike), and Patricia Lanier (David); 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now