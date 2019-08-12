|
|
Jenkins
Virginia Lynn ("Ginny Lynn") Jenkins went home to her Lord on August 7, 2019, at the age of 52. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on December 28, 1966, and was the fifth generation of her family to live in Jacksonville.
Cherished daughter of Archie Oliver Jenkins II and Marian "Penny" Jenkins, Ginny Lynn attended the Bolles School where she was twice president of her class. During several summers she enjoyed being at the North Carolina School of the Arts. While in high school she was a ballet student and performed in numerous Nutcracker productions.
After high school she was a student at the University of Virginia where she was an award winning writer. She then graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University School of the Arts. She enjoyed pursuing her acting career in Los Angeles and elsewhere. She was in a number of plays and had the lead role in several, including Girl Gone and Born Yesterday. She also did various advertising commercials.
Upon returning to Jacksonville, her writing skills were evidenced voluminously. Ginny Lynn was studious and well read. Her love for Jesus and knowledge of the Bible was extraordinary. She read the Bible cover to cover and made copious notes. She lived her faith as exemplified by a heart of gold and a spirit filled soul. Her theology taught her to deal with a person's death and rejoice over the resurrection. She believed that we often get and forget while God gives and forgives. She could elevate those around her and lift their spirits. Ginny Lynn believed in salvation by grace and in the scripture that states "faith without works is dead" (James 2:17). Thus she offered herself to elderly and poverty service. She was a volunteer who read to the elderly in nursing homes and also a volunteer at United Community Outreach Ministry (U.C.O.M.), whose mission held a special place in her heart.
She was a lifelong member of the South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church and a member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames in the State of Florida. Her vocation was to research investment opportunities.
Her love of family was poignantly expressed in her poetry and in her caring spirit which were symbols of her later life.
She is survived by her parents, and her beloved brother, Archie Oliver Jenkins III and his wife Michelle (Micki); her cherished nieces and nephew, Morgan, Kelsy Abby, Lily, Ella and Oliver. Also her aunts and uncles, Tim and Pat Jenkins, Dan and Pat Jenkins, Rory Jenkins and numerous cousins – all of whom she loved unstintingly.
To celebrate her life a Memorial Service will be held for Ginny Lynn on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00am at the South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, 2137 Hendricks Avenue (32207) with a reception held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed at United Community Outreach Ministry (U.C.O.M.), 3349 St. Augustine Road (32207).
Ginny Lynn has now left on a voyage to her Lord, a voyage beyond comprehension, on seas that are ever calm.
Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019